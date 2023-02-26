Balancer Hits Market Cap of $334.68 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Balancer token can now be bought for $7.06 or 0.00030037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $334.68 million and $6.25 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00423547 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.32 or 0.28628971 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,575,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,401,386 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool.The protocol operates a few types of pools:Private pools give the owner governance over the pool, and make the person the sole contributor of liquidity to the pool. Also, all the parameters are mutable by the owner.Shared pools are for those who want to become liquidity providers (LPs). The LPs are rewarded with the Balancer Pool Tokens (BPTs).Smart pools are similar to private pools but are controlled by a smart contract. They also reward using BPTs and allow anyone to contribute liquidity to the pool.For Balancer, security is a top priority and that is why the protocol has been fully audited three times by Trail of Bits, ConsenSys and OpenZeppelin. There are no admin keys or backdoors, hence, making it trustless, and the balancer pools are not upgradeable. Balancer does not support tokens that do not conform to the ERC-20 standard, even though they may be in use on some pools. The tokens held on Balancer pools are not controlled by Balancer, but are smart contracts. Nevertheless, that does not remove the inherent risks of smart contracts. The configurable rights pools (CRPs) ensure that tokens with known issues are barred from being used in pools. It further ensures that all other tokens safely interact with the protocol.”

