Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €120.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($156.38) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, February 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($108.51) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of KRN stock opened at €112.80 ($120.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €106.94 and a 200-day moving average of €98.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a 1-year high of €113.50 ($120.74).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

