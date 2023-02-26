B. Riley Asset Management LLC Sells 53,507 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,507 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Perpetua Resources worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

