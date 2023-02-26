B. Riley Asset Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,588 shares during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience makes up approximately 2.4% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Harvard Bioscience worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 621,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 298,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,620,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 370,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

