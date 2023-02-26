B. Riley Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,902 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on NextNav from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 582,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 19,062 shares of company stock worth $55,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NN opened at $2.78 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

