B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,250 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

OKTA stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $188.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

