B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires 152,460 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,460 shares during the quarter. AvePoint accounts for about 1.4% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of AvePoint worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in AvePoint by 136.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVPT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AvePoint to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $4.83 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

