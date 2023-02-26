Axie Infinity Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $10.01 or 0.00042379 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $48.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00022978 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00218840 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,610.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.83156804 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $57,718,074.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

