Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $9.87 or 0.00042544 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $61.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022754 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00216972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,205.81 or 1.00009347 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.91507041 USD and is down -6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $85,158,697.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

