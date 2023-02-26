Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Trims Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 2.5% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,460,000 after buying an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

MTSI stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,363,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,194 shares in the company, valued at $24,860,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,363,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,860,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $6,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,985 shares of company stock worth $21,131,005 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

