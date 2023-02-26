Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 4.1% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $86,681,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

