Avalanche Price Hits $18.07 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.70 billion and approximately $173.92 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $18.07 or 0.00077961 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00055472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026216 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,790,475 coins and its circulating supply is 315,384,485 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.