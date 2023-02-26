Avalanche Achieves Market Cap of $5.83 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $18.49 or 0.00078357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.83 billion and approximately $152.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00055256 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010061 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026499 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001084 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001778 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003723 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001834 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,790,923 coins and its circulating supply is 315,384,933 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.