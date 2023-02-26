Avalanche Achieves Market Cap of $5.83 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $18.49 or 0.00078357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.83 billion and approximately $152.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00055256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001084 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001834 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,790,923 coins and its circulating supply is 315,384,933 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.