Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.41 and a 200-day moving average of $241.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

