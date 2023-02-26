Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Argo Blockchain Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $10.75.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
