Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Argo Blockchain

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 126,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

