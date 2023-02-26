argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $475.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ARGX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair started coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $454.00.
argenx Stock Performance
argenx stock opened at $366.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.77. argenx has a 52 week low of $256.44 and a 52 week high of $407.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.