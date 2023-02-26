argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $475.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARGX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair started coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $454.00.

argenx stock opened at $366.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.77. argenx has a 52 week low of $256.44 and a 52 week high of $407.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in argenx by 69.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

