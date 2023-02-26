Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) & Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Head to Head Review

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) and Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ardelyx and Medicenna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 2 3 0 2.60 Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ardelyx presently has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 62.71%. Medicenna Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 309.84%. Given Medicenna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medicenna Therapeutics is more favorable than Ardelyx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx -1,266.91% -171.18% -82.17% Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -60.96% -54.14%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Ardelyx and Medicenna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ardelyx has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ardelyx and Medicenna Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $10.10 million 58.00 -$158.16 million ($0.85) -3.47 Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.01 million ($0.13) -4.69

Medicenna Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardelyx. Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardelyx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medicenna Therapeutics beats Ardelyx on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

