AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,286 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.75% of AptarGroup worth $46,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 141.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

NYSE ATR opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.07.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.