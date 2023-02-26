Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $528,392.50

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $528,392.50 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00077716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00055859 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

