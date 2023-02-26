Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,390 ($16.74) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANTO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,760 ($21.19) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.41) to GBX 1,260 ($15.17) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.64) to GBX 1,200 ($14.45) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.86) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,358.57 ($16.36).

Antofagasta Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,540 ($18.55) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,673.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,053.33, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.13).

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

About Antofagasta

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,733.33%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

