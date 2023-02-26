Annandale Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

WFC opened at $46.62 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

