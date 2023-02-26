Annandale Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

