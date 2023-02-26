Annandale Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

