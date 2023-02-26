Annandale Capital LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,848,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFUV stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56.

