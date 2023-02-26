Annandale Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Annandale Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

