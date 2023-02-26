Annandale Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Annandale Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises approximately 1.0% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Annandale Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Plains GP worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,133 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Plains GP by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,109,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after acquiring an additional 986,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,754,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $13.70 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.42%.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.