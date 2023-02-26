Analyzing Veritec (VRTC) & Its Competitors

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) is one of 14 public companies in the “Management services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Veritec to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Veritec has a beta of -21.03, indicating that its stock price is 2,203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec’s rivals have a beta of -1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of shares of all “Management services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Management services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $350,000.00 -$510,000.00 -0.67 Veritec Competitors $3.36 billion $173.96 million -21.84

This table compares Veritec and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Veritec’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Veritec. Veritec is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Veritec and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritec Competitors 71 372 719 25 2.59

As a group, “Management services” companies have a potential upside of 24.72%. Given Veritec’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veritec has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Veritec and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19% Veritec Competitors 5.15% 337.92% 5.23%

Summary

Veritec rivals beat Veritec on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

