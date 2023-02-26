Analyzing Disc Medicine (IRON) and Its Competitors

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) is one of 981 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Disc Medicine to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Disc Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Disc Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Disc Medicine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disc Medicine N/A -38.78% -35.88% Disc Medicine Competitors -3,322.11% -192.25% -36.32%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disc Medicine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Disc Medicine Competitors 3919 14571 40749 689 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Disc Medicine and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 120.33%. Given Disc Medicine’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Disc Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Disc Medicine and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Disc Medicine N/A -$71.87 million -2.45 Disc Medicine Competitors $1.87 billion $240.36 million -5.41

Disc Medicine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Disc Medicine. Disc Medicine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Disc Medicine has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disc Medicine’s peers have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Disc Medicine beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. Disc Medicine, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

