Analysts Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Target Price at $1,054.67

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,054.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.76) to GBX 1,200 ($14.45) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 940 ($11.32) in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pearson Price Performance
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.