Analysts Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Target Price at $1,054.67

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,054.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.76) to GBX 1,200 ($14.45) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 940 ($11.32) in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Price Performance

About Pearson

Pearson stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. Pearson has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.