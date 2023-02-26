Analysts Set Expectations for SP Plus Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SP Plus by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

