Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target at $37.09

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

