Ampleforth Governance Token Price Tops $4.47 on Major Exchanges (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $67.89 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $4.47 or 0.00018926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,189,998 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.
Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading
