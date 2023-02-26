Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $233.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.96 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

