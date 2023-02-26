Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $152.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.75.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

