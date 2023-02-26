Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,467 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $23,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

