Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 443 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $105.79.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.