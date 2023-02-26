Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $236.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

