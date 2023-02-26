Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

