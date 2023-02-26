Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $75.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $88.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

