Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VUG opened at $230.53 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

