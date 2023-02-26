Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 23,562 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,340,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 912,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 676,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter.

NUSC stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

