Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. United Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

