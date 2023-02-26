Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,940 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 0.6% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 227,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 176,380 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,704,000 after buying an additional 110,726 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.60 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

