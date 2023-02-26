Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 15,220 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

XYLD opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

