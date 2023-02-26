Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 126,682 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $41,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

