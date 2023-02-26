Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FTSM opened at $59.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st.

