Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.08% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

MXI opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

