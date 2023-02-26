American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.
AIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.08.
American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
