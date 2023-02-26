American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

