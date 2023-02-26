Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Cerberus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Altice USA makes up about 0.1% of Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Altice USA worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

