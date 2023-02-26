AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

